Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Sarepta Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:SRPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.48% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is $192.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 51.48% from its latest reported closing price of $127.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sarepta Therapeutics is 2,022MM, an increase of 34.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,027 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sarepta Therapeutics. This is an increase of 147 owner(s) or 16.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRPT is 0.35%, an increase of 8.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.81% to 104,471K shares. The put/call ratio of SRPT is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 4,321K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,818K shares , representing a decrease of 11.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 11.30% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,815K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,891K shares , representing a decrease of 28.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 63.07% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,000K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,344K shares , representing a decrease of 44.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 3.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,940K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,851K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,796K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 21.01% over the last quarter.

Sarepta Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with raredisease. The Company has built an impressive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company's programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing.

