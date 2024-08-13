Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Sable Offshore (SOC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 13, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.14% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sable Offshore is $22.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 58.14% from its latest reported closing price of $14.19 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sable Offshore. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 375.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOC is 0.49%, an increase of 252.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,848.66% to 31,430K shares. The put/call ratio of SOC is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pilgrim Global Advisors holds 8,000K shares representing 13.30% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,175K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fayez Sarofim holds 3,000K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,000K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,024K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company.

