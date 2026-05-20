Jefferies Initiates Coverage of SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of SAB Biotherapeutics (NasdaqCM:SABS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 172.96% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for SAB Biotherapeutics is $9.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 172.96% from its latest reported closing price of $3.55 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for SAB Biotherapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAB Biotherapeutics. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SABS is 0.18%, an increase of 101.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 95.12% to 70,800K shares. The put/call ratio of SABS is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vivo Capital holds 11,420K shares representing 16.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caligan Partners holds 7,967K shares representing 11.34% ownership of the company.

Perceptive Advisors holds 6,432K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares , representing an increase of 87.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SABS by 800.15% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,402K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 4,402K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.