Jefferies Initiates Coverage of RxSight (RXST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of RxSight (NasdaqGM:RXST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.83% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for RxSight is $66.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 26.83% from its latest reported closing price of $52.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RxSight is 112MM, a decrease of 3.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in RxSight. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 7.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXST is 0.22%, an increase of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.46% to 38,315K shares. The put/call ratio of RXST is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 3,695K shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,443K shares , representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 29.13% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,735K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,772K shares , representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 17.10% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,334K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,896K shares , representing a decrease of 42.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 14.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,107K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares , representing an increase of 27.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 57.19% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,054K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares , representing an increase of 27.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 57.46% over the last quarter.

