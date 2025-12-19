Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Rocket Companies (RKT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.43% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rocket Companies is $20.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.43% from its latest reported closing price of $19.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rocket Companies is 10,758MM, an increase of 76.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 778 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Companies. This is an increase of 151 owner(s) or 24.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKT is 0.25%, an increase of 20.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.51% to 390,518K shares. The put/call ratio of RKT is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen holds 30,831K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,497K shares , representing an increase of 62.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 109.36% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 25,396K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,126K shares , representing an increase of 40.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 116.69% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 13,795K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company.

Boston Partners holds 13,390K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,561K shares , representing a decrease of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 52.45% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 10,991K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company.

