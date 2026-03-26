Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Robinhood Markets (HOOD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of Robinhood Markets (NasdaqGS:HOOD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.11% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Robinhood Markets is $130.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 85.11% from its latest reported closing price of $70.36 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Robinhood Markets is 2,802MM, a decrease of 37.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robinhood Markets. This is an decrease of 395 owner(s) or 20.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOOD is 0.51%, an increase of 22.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.17% to 553,821K shares. The put/call ratio of HOOD is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 34,957K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,915K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 17.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,172K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,815K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 22.36% over the last quarter.

Index Venture Associates VI holds 11,574K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,021K shares , representing a decrease of 12.50%.

Norges Bank holds 10,629K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Invesco holds 6,976K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,191K shares , representing an increase of 11.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 7.41% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.