Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Reynolds Consumer Products (NasdaqGS:REYN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.33% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Reynolds Consumer Products is $32.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.33% from its latest reported closing price of $31.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Reynolds Consumer Products is 4,093MM, an increase of 10.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reynolds Consumer Products. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REYN is 0.11%, an increase of 0.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.69% to 77,343K shares. The put/call ratio of REYN is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 12,788K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,082K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 5.13% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 10,387K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,759K shares , representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 3.78% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,121K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,059K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 1.84% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,916K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,925K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 5.33% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 3,890K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,618K shares , representing an increase of 32.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 43.51% over the last quarter.

Reynolds Consumer Products Background Information



RCP's mission is to simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. RCP is a market-leading consumer products company with a presence in 95% of households across the United States. RCP produces and sells products across three broad categories: cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware that are sold under iconic brands such as Reynolds and Hefty, as well as under store brands that are strategically important to RCP's customers. Overall, across both branded and store brand offerings, RCP holds the #1 or #2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories in which it participates.

