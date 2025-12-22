Stocks
Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) with Buy Recommendation

December 22, 2025 — 11:30 am EST

December 22, 2025 — 11:30 am EST

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Relmada Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:RLMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.48% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Relmada Therapeutics is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 134.48% from its latest reported closing price of $4.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Relmada Therapeutics is 53MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relmada Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLMD is 0.05%, an increase of 30.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.26% to 8,393K shares. RLMD / Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of RLMD is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ikarian Capital holds 1,843K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 97.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 7,955.83% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 740K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 693K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Acadian Asset Management holds 583K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares , representing a decrease of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 166.64% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 403K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 208.68% over the last quarter.

