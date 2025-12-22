Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Relmada Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:RLMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.48% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Relmada Therapeutics is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 134.48% from its latest reported closing price of $4.35 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Relmada Therapeutics is 53MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relmada Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLMD is 0.05%, an increase of 30.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.26% to 8,393K shares. The put/call ratio of RLMD is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ikarian Capital holds 1,843K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 97.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 7,955.83% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 740K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 693K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Acadian Asset Management holds 583K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares , representing a decrease of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 166.64% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 403K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 208.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.