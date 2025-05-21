Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Regions Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (RF.PRF) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Regions Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:RF.PRF) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regions Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RF.PRF is 0.77%, an increase of 4.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.55% to 7,828K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,859K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,910K shares , representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF.PRF by 3.17% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 960K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares , representing a decrease of 28.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF.PRF by 26.79% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 846K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF.PRF by 1.48% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 825K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares , representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF.PRF by 0.69% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 394K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF.PRF by 11.54% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.