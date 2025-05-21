Stocks
Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Regions Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (RF.PRF) with Hold Recommendation

May 21, 2025 — 08:45 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Regions Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:RF.PRF) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regions Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RF.PRF is 0.77%, an increase of 4.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.55% to 7,828K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RF.PRF / Regions Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock Shares Held by Institutions

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,859K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,910K shares , representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF.PRF by 3.17% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 960K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares , representing a decrease of 28.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF.PRF by 26.79% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 846K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF.PRF by 1.48% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 825K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares , representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF.PRF by 0.69% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 394K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF.PRF by 11.54% over the last quarter.

