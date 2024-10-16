Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Qualys (QLYS) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Qualys (NasdaqGS:QLYS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.37% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Qualys is $142.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.37% from its latest reported closing price of $126.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Qualys is 660MM, an increase of 13.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 934 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qualys. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QLYS is 0.23%, an increase of 13.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.02% to 42,571K shares. The put/call ratio of QLYS is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,862K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares , representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 16.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,227K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144K shares , representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 54.57% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,187K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 19.61% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,149K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 12.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,107K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 15.69% over the last quarter.

Qualys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Qualys, Inc. is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 19,000 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

