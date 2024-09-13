Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.13% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Public Service Enterprise Group is $83.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 0.13% from its latest reported closing price of $83.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Public Service Enterprise Group is 9,526MM, a decrease of 7.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,859 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Service Enterprise Group. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 4.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEG is 0.31%, an increase of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.96% to 438,211K shares. The put/call ratio of PEG is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 24,528K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,726K shares , representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 84.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,747K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,686K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 7.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,784K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,557K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,780K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,516K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 7.13% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,680K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,844K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Public Service Enterprise Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 13 consecutive years.

