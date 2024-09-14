Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Public Service Enterprise Group (LSE:0KS2) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Public Service Enterprise Group (LSE:0KS2) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.51% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Public Service Enterprise Group is 83.23 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 73.56 GBX to a high of 96.37 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.51% from its latest reported closing price of 83.65 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Public Service Enterprise Group is 9,936MM, a decrease of 3.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,859 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Service Enterprise Group. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KS2 is 0.31%, an increase of 5.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.96% to 438,211K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 24,528K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,726K shares , representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS2 by 84.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,747K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,686K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KS2 by 7.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,784K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,557K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KS2 by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,780K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,516K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KS2 by 7.13% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,680K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,844K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KS2 by 12.21% over the last quarter.

