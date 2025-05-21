Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Prosperity Bancshares (PB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.74% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Prosperity Bancshares is $83.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.74% from its latest reported closing price of $69.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prosperity Bancshares is 1,458MM, an increase of 20.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 822 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prosperity Bancshares. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PB is 0.27%, an increase of 0.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 103,123K shares. The put/call ratio of PB is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 4,154K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,995K shares , representing a decrease of 44.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PB by 55.58% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 3,650K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,233K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,821K shares , representing an increase of 12.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PB by 16.42% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,092K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,978K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PB by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,926K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,590K shares , representing an increase of 11.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PB by 41.59% over the last quarter.

Prosperity Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As of June 30, 2019, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $22.4 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company, formed in 1983. Operating under a community banking philosophy and seeking to develop broad customer relationships based on service convenience, Prosperity offers a variety of traditional loan and deposit products to its customers, which consist primarily of small and medium sized businesses and consumers. In addition to established banking products, Prosperity offers a complete line of financial services including Online & Mobile Banking, Investment Services, Small Business (SBA) and Commercial Loans, Mortgage Services, Retail Brokerage Services, Cash Management, as well as traditional consumer services.

