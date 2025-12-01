Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Power Solutions International (PSIX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Power Solutions International (NasdaqCM:PSIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 139.53% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Power Solutions International is $129.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $128.27 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents an increase of 139.53% from its latest reported closing price of $54.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Power Solutions International is 514MM, a decrease of 23.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Power Solutions International. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 51.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSIX is 0.08%, an increase of 24.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 45.68% to 5,776K shares. The put/call ratio of PSIX is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 325K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares , representing an increase of 77.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSIX by 501.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 250K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares , representing an increase of 28.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSIX by 217.12% over the last quarter.

Busey Wealth Management holds 220K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 206K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.

Portolan Capital Management holds 196K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

