Jefferies Initiates Coverage of PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.13% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for PNC Financial Services Group is $252.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $183.82 to a high of $298.20. The average price target represents an increase of 23.13% from its latest reported closing price of $205.47 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for PNC Financial Services Group is 24,684MM, an increase of 10.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,004 funds or institutions reporting positions in PNC Financial Services Group. This is an decrease of 715 owner(s) or 26.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNC is 0.22%, an increase of 32.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.43% to 339,437K shares. The put/call ratio of PNC is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 11,937K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,836K shares , representing an increase of 9.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 11.11% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 9,424K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,862K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,832K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 46.24% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,536K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,609K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 7.21% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 8,032K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,960K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 3.13% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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