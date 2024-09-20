Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Pinnacle West Capital (LSE:0KIT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Pinnacle West Capital (LSE:0KIT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.40% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pinnacle West Capital is 88.16 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 75.89 GBX to a high of 99.93 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.40% from its latest reported closing price of 88.51 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pinnacle West Capital is 4,299MM, a decrease of 12.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle West Capital. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KIT is 0.21%, an increase of 1.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.82% to 143,256K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,801K shares representing 13.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,852K shares , representing an increase of 13.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KIT by 14.16% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 6,986K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,606K shares , representing an increase of 19.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KIT by 30.50% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 4,727K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,712K shares , representing an increase of 42.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KIT by 88.70% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,117K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,098K shares , representing an increase of 24.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KIT by 41.72% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 3,812K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company.

