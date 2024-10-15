Jefferies Initiates Coverage of PG&E (PCG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.15% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for PG&E is $22.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.95 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 11.15% from its latest reported closing price of $20.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PG&E is 24,274MM, a decrease of 2.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,440 funds or institutions reporting positions in PG&E. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCG is 0.48%, an increase of 5.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 2,392,238K shares. The put/call ratio of PCG is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 129,795K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126,127K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 125,643K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,160K shares , representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 101,910K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,912K shares , representing an increase of 14.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 80.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 82,702K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,224K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 1.89% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,014K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,738K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 6.17% over the last quarter.

PG&E Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California.

