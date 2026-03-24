Jefferies Initiates Coverage of OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of OneSpaWorld Holdings (NasdaqCM:OSW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.85% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for OneSpaWorld Holdings is $25.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 18.85% from its latest reported closing price of $21.67 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for OneSpaWorld Holdings is 869MM, a decrease of 9.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneSpaWorld Holdings. This is an decrease of 163 owner(s) or 36.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSW is 0.18%, an increase of 34.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.86% to 103,444K shares. The put/call ratio of OSW is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 14,011K shares representing 13.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,190K shares , representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,527K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,797K shares , representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 3,212K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,219K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 4.39% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,179K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,089K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 1.24% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 3,034K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.