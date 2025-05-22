Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Old National Bancorp (BIT:1ONB) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Old National Bancorp (BIT:1ONB) with a Hold recommendation.

There are 807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old National Bancorp. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ONB is 0.26%, an increase of 9.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.46% to 404,617K shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 17,943K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,726K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ONB by 1.38% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 15,176K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,243K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ONB by 15.07% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 12,322K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,479K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ONB by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 10,882K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,283K shares , representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ONB by 30.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,354K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,971K shares , representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ONB by 15.99% over the last quarter.

