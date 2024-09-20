Jefferies Initiates Coverage of OGE Energy (OGE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.84% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for OGE Energy is $39.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.84% from its latest reported closing price of $40.12 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OGE Energy is 3,499MM, an increase of 26.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 884 funds or institutions reporting positions in OGE Energy. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGE is 0.24%, an increase of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 168,997K shares. The put/call ratio of OGE is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,313K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,282K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 1.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,238K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,235K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Rare Infrastructure holds 5,829K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,678K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 9.58% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,038K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,112K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 7.61% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 4,360K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,431K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Oge Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility with approximately 865,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds a 25.5 percent limited partner interest and a 50 percent general partner interest of Enable Midstream Partners LP, created by the merger of OGE's Enogex LLC midstream subsidiary and the pipeline and field services businesses of Houston-based CenterPoint Energy.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.