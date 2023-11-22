Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Vestis (VSTS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.84% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vestis is 22.95. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 41.84% from its latest reported closing price of 16.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vestis is 3,018MM, an increase of 8.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 1,922K shares.

Soros Fund Management holds 762K shares.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 367K shares.

Waratah Capital Advisors holds 144K shares.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 125K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.