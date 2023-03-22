Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) with Buy Recommendation

On March 22, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Verrica Pharmaceuticals with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.07% Upside

As of March 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verrica Pharmaceuticals is $12.75. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 79.07% from its latest reported closing price of $7.12.

The projected annual revenue for Verrica Pharmaceuticals is $5MM, a decrease of 46.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.93.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 5,039K shares representing 12.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,598K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BML Capital Management holds 1,111K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 815K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 205K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 63.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRCA by 144.72% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verrica Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 30.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRCA is 0.06%, an increase of 487.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 11,045K shares. The put/call ratio of VRCA is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica's late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is in development to treat molluscum contagiosum (molluscum), common warts and external genital warts, three of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is also developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. The Company has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatologic oncology conditions.

