Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Sunpower (SPWR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Sunpower (NASDAQ:SPWR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.67% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunpower is 5.02. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.67% from its latest reported closing price of 6.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sunpower is 2,040MM, an increase of 11.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunpower. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPWR is 0.06%, a decrease of 23.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.60% to 90,179K shares. The put/call ratio of SPWR is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 8,082K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,803K shares, representing an increase of 15.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 83.75% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,803K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,033K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 37.18% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,726K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,195K shares, representing an increase of 11.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 93.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,746K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 2,443K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,859K shares, representing a decrease of 17.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 28.14% over the last quarter.

Sunpower Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in California'sSilicon Valley, SunPower is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.