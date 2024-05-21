Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Steel Dynamics (STLD) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Steel Dynamics (NasdaqGS:STLD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.47% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Steel Dynamics is 137.70. The forecasts range from a low of 104.03 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.47% from its latest reported closing price of 133.08.

The projected annual revenue for Steel Dynamics is 15,825MM, a decrease of 14.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.41.

Steel Dynamics Declares $0.46 Dividend

On February 26, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2024 received the payment on April 14, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations below the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,618 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steel Dynamics. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STLD is 0.26%, an increase of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.90% to 142,869K shares. The put/call ratio of STLD is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,833K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,905K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 3.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,718K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,741K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,706K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,668K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 11.57% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 3,691K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,633K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 11.14% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,604K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,452K shares , representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 40.58% over the last quarter.

Steel Dynamics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

