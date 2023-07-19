Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Senseonics Holdings (SENS) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 167.14% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Senseonics Holdings is 2.80. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 167.14% from its latest reported closing price of 1.05.

The projected annual revenue for Senseonics Holdings is 32MM, an increase of 75.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Senseonics Holdings. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 7.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SENS is 0.02%, a decrease of 45.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 121,685K shares. The put/call ratio of SENS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,948K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 10,381K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,703K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 30.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,812K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,407K shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 33.14% over the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 7,000K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,344K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,197K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 33.31% over the last quarter.

Senseonics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense® and Eversense® XL, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

