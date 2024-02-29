Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Royal Gold (RGLD) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 29, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Royal Gold (NasdaqGS:RGLD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.64% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Royal Gold is 147.53. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $174.30. The average price target represents an increase of 45.64% from its latest reported closing price of 101.30.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Gold is 665MM, an increase of 11.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 822 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Gold. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGLD is 0.27%, an increase of 0.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 70,181K shares. The put/call ratio of RGLD is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 8,169K shares representing 12.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,121K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,303K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,281K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 5.17% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 4,270K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,220K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 5.94% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 3,667K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,629K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 5.06% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 3,532K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,487K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 6.24% over the last quarter.

Royal Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Royal Gold Inc. provides investors exposure to precious metals without many of the risks of investing in traditional precious metal producers.

