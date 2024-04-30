Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Ralph Lauren (RL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.53% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ralph Lauren is 194.64. The forecasts range from a low of 114.13 to a high of $256.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.53% from its latest reported closing price of 167.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ralph Lauren is 7,102MM, an increase of 7.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,066 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ralph Lauren. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RL is 0.17%, an increase of 5.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.49% to 48,584K shares. The put/call ratio of RL is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,775K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,963K shares , representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 6.47% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,263K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,319K shares , representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 11.16% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 1,810K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 14.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,653K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550K shares , representing a decrease of 54.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 29.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,644K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,822K shares , representing a decrease of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Ralph Lauren Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ralph Lauren Corporation is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren's reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The Company's brand names, which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps and Club Monaco, among others, constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.