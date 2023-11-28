Jefferies Initiates Coverage of PulteGroup (PHM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.57% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for PulteGroup is 97.20. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 10.57% from its latest reported closing price of 87.91.

The projected annual revenue for PulteGroup is 14,216MM, a decrease of 16.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.34.

PulteGroup Declares $0.16 Dividend

On September 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 18, 2023 received the payment on October 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $87.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.24%, the lowest has been 0.73%, and the highest has been 2.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.86 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1573 funds or institutions reporting positions in PulteGroup. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 4.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHM is 0.27%, an increase of 1.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 225,845K shares. The put/call ratio of PHM is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Putnam Investments holds 10,811K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,223K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 23.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,989K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,969K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 23.33% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 6,135K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 5,702K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,783K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 8.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,312K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,263K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 21.86% over the last quarter.

PulteGroup Background Information



PulteGroup, Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

