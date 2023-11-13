Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Procter & Gamble (PG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.03% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Procter & Gamble is 168.11. The forecasts range from a low of 140.39 to a high of $185.85. The average price target represents an increase of 11.03% from its latest reported closing price of 151.41.

The projected annual revenue for Procter & Gamble is 85,231MM, an increase of 2.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.45.

Procter & Gamble Declares $0.94 Dividend

On October 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share ($3.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 20, 2023 will receive the payment on November 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.94 per share.

At the current share price of $151.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.52%, the lowest has been 2.14%, and the highest has been 3.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PG is 0.83%, a decrease of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 1,643,811K shares. The put/call ratio of PG is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73,501K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,030K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 5.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,118K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,049K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 46,212K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,121K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 32,561K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,777K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PG by 566.79% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 31,575K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,375K shares, representing a decrease of 18.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Procter & Gamble Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

