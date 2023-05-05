Jefferies Initiates Coverage of PLBY Group (PLBY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 146.59% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PLBY Group is 4.49. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 146.59% from its latest reported closing price of 1.82.

The projected annual revenue for PLBY Group is 309MM, an increase of 15.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in PLBY Group. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLBY is 0.41%, a decrease of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.17% to 23,944K shares. The put/call ratio of PLBY is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rizvi Traverse Management holds 10,688K shares representing 14.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fortress Investment Group holds 1,818K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,818K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLBY by 34.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 970K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares, representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLBY by 27.86% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 698K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing a decrease of 36.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLBY by 100.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 698K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares, representing an increase of 12.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLBY by 28.25% over the last quarter.

