News & Insights

Stocks
PLBY

Jefferies Initiates Coverage of PLBY Group (PLBY) with Buy Recommendation

May 05, 2023 — 01:04 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 146.59% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PLBY Group is 4.49. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 146.59% from its latest reported closing price of 1.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PLBY Group is 309MM, an increase of 15.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in PLBY Group. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLBY is 0.41%, a decrease of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.17% to 23,944K shares. PLBY / PLBY Group Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of PLBY is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PLBY / PLBY Group Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Rizvi Traverse Management holds 10,688K shares representing 14.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fortress Investment Group holds 1,818K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,818K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLBY by 34.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 970K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares, representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLBY by 27.86% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 698K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing a decrease of 36.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLBY by 100.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 698K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares, representing an increase of 12.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLBY by 28.25% over the last quarter.

See all PLBY Group regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLBY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.