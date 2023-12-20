Jefferies Initiates Coverage of PetIQ (PETQ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.06% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for PetIQ is 29.58. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 54.06% from its latest reported closing price of 19.20.

The projected annual revenue for PetIQ is 1,004MM, a decrease of 5.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in PetIQ. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 16.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PETQ is 0.21%, an increase of 3.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.57% to 30,524K shares. The put/call ratio of PETQ is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eos Management holds 1,973K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,277K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,283K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETQ by 39.24% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,051K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETQ by 51.43% over the last quarter.

Nepsis holds 953K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETQ by 28.56% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 927K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 802K shares, representing an increase of 13.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETQ by 59.30% over the last quarter.

PetIQ Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The company's national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 3,400 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care.

