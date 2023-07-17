Jefferies Initiates Coverage of PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.53% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PennyMac Financial Services is 75.65. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.53% from its latest reported closing price of 76.06.

The projected annual revenue for PennyMac Financial Services is 1,658MM, a decrease of 3.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Declares $0.20 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 received the payment on May 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $76.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.92%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 4.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.01 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennyMac Financial Services. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFSI is 0.17%, an increase of 5.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.39% to 31,976K shares. The put/call ratio of PFSI is 3.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,137K shares representing 10.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,993K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 1.14% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 4,532K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 2,892K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares, representing an increase of 13.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 29.53% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,529K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares, representing an increase of 10.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 18.57% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,203K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares, representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 3.50% over the last quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.

