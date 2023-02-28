Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Payoneer Global (PAYO) with Buy Recommendation

On February 27, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Payoneer Global with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.32% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Payoneer Global is $8.82. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 53.32% from its latest reported closing price of $5.75.

The projected annual revenue for Payoneer Global is $751MM, an increase of 28.81%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.04.

What are large shareholders doing?

Technology Crossover Management VIII holds 41,697K shares representing 11.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna Capital Management holds 27,126K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,643K shares, representing a decrease of 12.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYO by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 20,242K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 19,403K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,545K shares, representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYO by 17.99% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,732K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Payoneer Global. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 23.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYO is 0.55%, a decrease of 9.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.37% to 326,085K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYO is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

Payoneer Global Background Information

Payoneer Global Inc. is an American financial services company that provides online money transfer, digital payment services and provides customers with working capital.

