Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Pagaya Technologies Ltd - (PGY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Pagaya Technologies Ltd - (NASDAQ:PGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 153.77% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pagaya Technologies Ltd - is 3.53. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 153.77% from its latest reported closing price of 1.39.

The projected annual revenue for Pagaya Technologies Ltd - is 703MM, a decrease of 10.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pagaya Technologies Ltd -. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGY is 0.78%, an increase of 17.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.50% to 174,239K shares. The put/call ratio of PGY is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viola Ventures V.C. Management 4 holds 98,109K shares representing 13.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 28,094K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,716K shares, representing a decrease of 52.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 13.42% over the last quarter.

EJF Capital holds 13,681K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,712K shares, representing a decrease of 14.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,977K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing an increase of 97.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 3,897.50% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 3,566K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,771K shares, representing a decrease of 819.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 89.17% over the last quarter.

