Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Nuvalent (NUVL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Nuvalent (NasdaqGS:NUVL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.16% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nuvalent is 104.19. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 62.16% from its latest reported closing price of 64.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nuvalent is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvalent. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 17.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVL is 0.45%, an increase of 28.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.84% to 66,262K shares. The put/call ratio of NUVL is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 19,991K shares representing 31.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 3,858K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares, representing an increase of 57.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 160.11% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,577K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,918K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,463K shares, representing an increase of 15.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 26.89% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 1,925K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,452K shares, representing a decrease of 27.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Nuvalent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuvalent, Inc. is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets. Leveraging deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design, Nuvalent develops innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. Nuvalent is advancing a robust pipeline with parallel lead programs in ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC, along with multiple discovery-stage research programs.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.