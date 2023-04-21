Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Nova (NVMI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nova is $113.73. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $129.15. The average price target represents an increase of 22.81% from its latest reported closing price of $92.61.

The projected annual revenue for Nova is $549MM, a decrease of 3.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Quantbot Technologies holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 9.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 99.92% over the last quarter.

ISRA - VanEck Vectors Israel ETF holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 6.27% over the last quarter.

DIHP - Dimensional International High Profitability ETF holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 753K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing an increase of 22.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 99.88% over the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nova. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVMI is 0.29%, a decrease of 14.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 21,349K shares. The put/call ratio of NVMI is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Nova Background Information

Nova Ltd. is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high- performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high- precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world.

