Jefferies Initiates Coverage of National Health Investors (NHI) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.94% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Health Investors is 57.63. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 13.94% from its latest reported closing price of 50.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for National Health Investors is 321MM, an increase of 4.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.98.

National Health Investors Declares $0.90 Dividend

On August 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on November 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.90 per share.

At the current share price of $50.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.24%, the lowest has been 4.64%, and the highest has been 11.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.99 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.18%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Health Investors. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NHI is 0.14%, an increase of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 30,237K shares. The put/call ratio of NHI is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,907K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,991K shares, representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 10.24% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,645K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing an increase of 34.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 43.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,283K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 5.85% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,078K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 1.62% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,064K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 4.64% over the last quarter.

National Health Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.