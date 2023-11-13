Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Monster Beverage (MNST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.63% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monster Beverage is 61.16. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 10.63% from its latest reported closing price of 55.28.

The projected annual revenue for Monster Beverage is 7,256MM, an increase of 4.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monster Beverage. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNST is 0.35%, a decrease of 5.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 818,363K shares. The put/call ratio of MNST is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 37,174K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,875K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 17.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 29,761K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,831K shares, representing an increase of 19.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 843.50% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 26,262K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,203K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 5.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,876K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,599K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 21,587K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,441K shares, representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 4.80% over the last quarter.

Monster Beverage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Monster MAXX® maximum strength energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster® non-carbonated espresso + energy drinks, Monster Rehab® non-carbonated tea + energy drinks, Muscle Monster® non-carbonated energy shakes, Monster Hydro® non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel® non-carbonated advanced hydration + energy drinks, Monster Dragon Tea® non-carbonated energy teas, Reign Total Body Fuel® high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno® thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks.

