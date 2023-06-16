Jefferies Initiates Coverage of LendingClub (LC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 16, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.41% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for LendingClub is 11.51. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.41% from its latest reported closing price of 9.64.

The projected annual revenue for LendingClub is 1,323MM, an increase of 4.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in LendingClub. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LC is 0.07%, a decrease of 61.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.32% to 91,912K shares. The put/call ratio of LC is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jackson Square Partners holds 8,745K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,853K shares, representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 5,493K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,826K shares, representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 54.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,284K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,287K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 24.42% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,642K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,707K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 23.25% over the last quarter.

Harspring Capital Management holds 2,535K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares, representing an increase of 13.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 2.25% over the last quarter.

LendingClub Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LendingClub Corporation is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. It is the first digital marketplace bank in the US. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals.

Key filings for this company:

