Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Lancaster Colony (LANC) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.45% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lancaster Colony is 200.43. The forecasts range from a low of 172.71 to a high of $237.30. The average price target represents an increase of 17.45% from its latest reported closing price of 170.65.

The projected annual revenue for Lancaster Colony is 1,945MM, an increase of 4.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lancaster Colony. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LANC is 0.18%, a decrease of 5.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 19,640K shares. The put/call ratio of LANC is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,308K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares, representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 4.30% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 651K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 13.32% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 637K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 14.83% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 621K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares, representing a decrease of 20.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 14.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 601K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Lancaster Colony Background Information



Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets.

