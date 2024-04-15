Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Janus International Group (JBI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.98% Upside

As of April 1, 2024, the average one-year price target for Janus International Group is 17.93. The forecasts range from a low of 14.64 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 24.98% from its latest reported closing price of 14.35.

The projected annual revenue for Janus International Group is 1,092MM, an increase of 2.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus International Group. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 10.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBI is 0.26%, an increase of 10.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.12% to 173,983K shares. The put/call ratio of JBI is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 6,872K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,500K shares, representing an increase of 19.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 39.67% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 6,000K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,500K shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 21.35% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 5,799K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,188K shares, representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 13.16% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5,776K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,765K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 53.51% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,461K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,433K shares, representing an increase of 37.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 73.76% over the last quarter.

Janus International Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including: roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

