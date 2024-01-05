Jefferies Initiates Coverage of International Business Machines (IBM) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.87% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Business Machines is 149.80. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $187.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.87% from its latest reported closing price of 160.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for International Business Machines is 64,551MM, an increase of 5.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.40.

International Business Machines Declares $1.66 Dividend

On October 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.66 per share ($6.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 10, 2023 received the payment on December 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.66 per share.

At the current share price of $160.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.93%, the lowest has been 4.06%, and the highest has been 6.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 2.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3401 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Business Machines. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBM is 0.47%, an increase of 9.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 568,655K shares. The put/call ratio of IBM is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,366K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,310K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 9.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,894K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,620K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,562K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,702K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 11.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 15,494K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,976K shares, representing an increase of 42.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 50.38% over the last quarter.

FXAIX - Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 10,403K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,117K shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 6.41% over the last quarter.

International Business Machines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is an American multinational technology corporation headquartered in Armonk, New York, with operations in over 171 countries. IBM produces and sells computer hardware, middleware and software, and provides hosting and consulting services in areas ranging from mainframe computers to nanotechnology. IBM is also a major research organization, holding the record for most annual U.S. patents generated by a business (as of 2020) for 28 consecutive years.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.