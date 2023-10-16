Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.05% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intercorp Financial Services is 32.38. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 58.05% from its latest reported closing price of 20.49.

The projected annual revenue for Intercorp Financial Services is 1,561MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercorp Financial Services. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFS is 0.17%, an increase of 45.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.45% to 8,926K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 2,793K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,793K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFS by 364.99% over the last quarter.

Nwi Management holds 1,022K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 695K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFS by 360.31% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 238K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFS by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Discovery Capital Management holds 222K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Intercorp Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru.

