Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Hyperfine Inc - (HYPR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 30, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Hyperfine Inc - (NASDAQ:HYPR) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyperfine Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYPR is 0.02%, a decrease of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.81% to 11,696K shares. The put/call ratio of HYPR is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,390K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,353K shares, representing an increase of 43.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYPR by 74.84% over the last quarter.

Fosun International holds 1,742K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,188K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 899K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 661K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hyperfine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hyperfine, Inc. is the groundbreaking medical device company that created Swoop, the world’s first FDA-cleared portable MRI system. Hyperfine designed Swoop to enable rapid diagnoses and treatment for every patient regardless of income, resources, or location, pushing the boundaries of conventional imaging technology and expanding patient access to life-saving care. The Swoop Portable MR Imaging System produces high-quality images at a lower magnetic field strength, allowing clinicians to quickly scan, diagnose, and treat patients in various clinical settings. Swoop can be wheeled directly to the patient’s bedside, plugged into a standard electrical wall outlet, and controlled by a tablet. Designed as a complementary system to conventional MRIs at a fraction of the cost, Swoop captures images in minutes, providing critical decision-making capabilities in emergency departments (ED), operating rooms (OR) outside the sterile field, and intensive care units (ICU), among others.

