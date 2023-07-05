Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 5, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.21% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is 25.50. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 38.21% from its latest reported closing price of 18.45.

The projected annual revenue for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is 9,132MM, an increase of 2.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hertz Global Holdings Inc.. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 16.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTZ is 0.52%, a decrease of 21.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 331,458K shares. The put/call ratio of HTZ is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Knighthead Capital Management holds 181,455K shares representing 57.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marathon Asset Management holds 6,760K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 6,481K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,350K shares, representing a decrease of 13.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTZ by 44.49% over the last quarter.

Third Point holds 6,350K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,350K shares, representing an increase of 15.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTZ by 22.67% over the last quarter.

Discovery Capital Management holds 5,847K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,688K shares, representing a decrease of 14.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTZ by 27.81% over the last quarter.

Hertz Global Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

