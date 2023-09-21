Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Geopark (GPRK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.51% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Geopark is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 11.62 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 71.51% from its latest reported closing price of 10.11.

The projected annual revenue for Geopark is 975MM, an increase of 14.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.09.

Geopark Declares $0.13 Dividend

On August 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.53 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 24, 2023 received the payment on September 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $10.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.48%, the lowest has been 0.48%, and the highest has been 5.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.47 (n=204).

The current dividend yield is 1.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geopark. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPRK is 0.47%, a decrease of 12.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.57% to 25,773K shares. The put/call ratio of GPRK is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 7,130K shares representing 12.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,457K shares, representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 25.17% over the last quarter.

Compass Group holds 6,867K shares representing 12.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,978K shares, representing a decrease of 16.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 5.79% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,124K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,021K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,704K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,837K shares, representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 32.09% over the last quarter.

Westwood Global Investments holds 986K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 19.26% over the last quarter.

Geopark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GeoPark is a Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with oil and gas assets and growth platforms in Colombia, Perú, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador.

