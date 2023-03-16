Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Future (FRNWF) with Hold Recommendation

On March 15, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Future with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Future is $57.09. The forecasts range from a low of $27.58 to a high of $71.62. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Future is $841MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Future. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRNWF is 0.09%, a decrease of 4.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.00% to 2,913K shares.

