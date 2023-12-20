Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Freshpet (FRPT) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.17% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Freshpet is 87.45. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 2.17% from its latest reported closing price of 85.59.

The projected annual revenue for Freshpet is 771MM, an increase of 7.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshpet. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRPT is 0.35%, an increase of 17.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.28% to 77,879K shares. The put/call ratio of FRPT is 1.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jana Partners holds 4,290K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,014K shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,797K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,738K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,576K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,391K shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 11.68% over the last quarter.

JANA Partners Management holds 3,254K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,910K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,983K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 1.95% over the last quarter.

Freshpet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Freshpet's mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at its Kitchens in Bethlehem PA. The Company thoughtfully prepares its foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in local markets.

