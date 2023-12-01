Jefferies Initiates Coverage of CSG Systems International (CSGS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.20% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for CSG Systems International is 67.49. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 37.20% from its latest reported closing price of 49.19.

The projected annual revenue for CSG Systems International is 1,104MM, a decrease of 4.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSG Systems International. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSGS is 0.15%, an increase of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 34,628K shares. The put/call ratio of CSGS is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,054K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares, representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 3.15% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,351K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 2.18% over the last quarter.

FVD - First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund holds 1,299K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,353K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,274K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 937K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 2.20% over the last quarter.

CSG Systems International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk and Telstra.

