Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Credicorp (BAP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.43% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Credicorp is 175.07. The forecasts range from a low of 130.29 to a high of $217.35. The average price target represents an increase of 40.43% from its latest reported closing price of 124.67.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Credicorp is 18,894MM, an increase of 15.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 67.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credicorp. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAP is 0.54%, an increase of 4.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 69,964K shares. The put/call ratio of BAP is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 5,400K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,541K shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 6.45% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 3,212K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,197K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 8.27% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,998K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 10.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,544K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,954K shares, representing a decrease of 16.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 582.15% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 2,103K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares, representing an increase of 67.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 248.04% over the last quarter.

Credicorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Credicorp Ltd. is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.